Deputies help alligator stuck in Florida storm drain

Imagine jogging along your daily route and seeing an alligator's head popping out from the storm drain!

That's what deputies say happened along Cerromar Terrace in Venice on Monday.

"Deputies responded to south Venice this morning to help this approximately 6’ alligator free himself from a storm drain," the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Fortunately, this gator has friends in high places.

The deputies lifted the concrete slab to help him break free. The gator eventually made his way back to a nearby lake he calls home.

A trapper was called but didn't respond, so the gator was released.