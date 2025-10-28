Deputies bust massive Airbnb party in DeLand; 2 face dozens of charges

The Brief Deputies said they broke up a 100-person Airbnb party in DeLand after a social media post advertised a "killer party." Two alleged promoters face 28 charges each after a fight broke out when deputies arrived. The homeowner says the chaos has made him rethink renting his property again.



Deputies in Volusia County said they broke up a massive party early Saturday at a short-term rental home in Volusia County.

Authorities said more than 100 people had gathered at a home in DeLand after the event was promoted on social media.

What we know:

Deputies in Volusia County said they shut down a large house party early Saturday at a short-term rental property in DeLand after receiving noise complaints.

According to the sheriff’s office, about 111 people were found inside the home on East Parkway when deputies arrived around 2 a.m.

A fight broke out in the backyard as authorities moved in, and body camera footage shows guests running from the scene. The party had been promoted on Instagram with a flyer reading, "Murder House — Let’s Have a Killer Party 18+."

Two people accused of organizing and promoting the event were arrested and face 28 charges each, with bond set at $2,000.

Officials said three attendees were under 18 and roughly a quarter of the crowd was between 18 and 21 years old.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether Airbnb will take additional action regarding the rental property.

The backstory:

The home was rented through Airbnb, and neighbors reportedly alerted authorities after hearing loud music and seeing large crowds gather overnight.

House parties at short-term rentals have been a recurring problem across Central Florida, despite efforts by platforms like Airbnb to restrict unauthorized events.

What they're saying:

The homeowner, who had rented the property out through Airbnb, told FOX 35 the incident has made him reconsider hosting again.

"I try not to be a stick in the mud — I remember being young and going to parties," the homeowner told FOX 35. "But now, as an adult, this is our home. What if something worse had happened? What if someone had gotten seriously hurt?"