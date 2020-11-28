Deputies: 2 shot at funeral service of teen killed in deputy-involved shooting

article

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says two people were shot at a funeral service for one of the teenage boys killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Cocoa earlier this month.

The shooting happened at the funeral service for Sincere Pierce, 18.

He and Angelo Crooms, 16, were shot and killed when a deputy fired into a car as it drove toward them.

The deputy was trying to initiate a traffic stop. Dashcam video was released of the incident.

Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said that a man and woman received non-life threatening injuries when shots were fired at the funeral at Riverview Memorial Gardens in unincorporated Cocoa on Saturday.

Investigators say the identities of the victims are not being released at this time and that there is no information concerning a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the communications center of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office at 321-633-7162 or Crimeline at 407-321-8477.