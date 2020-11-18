Families demand transparency, charges in deputy shooting that left 2 teens dead

Hundreds of people gathered in Cocoa on Wednesday to protest the deputy-involved shooting that left two teenagers dead.

The shooting happened last week but it was on Tuesday that the Brevard County Sheriff's Office released a dashboard camera video of the incident.

What started as 40-50 people gathering became a giant demonstration that took over the corners of State Road 520 and U.S. Highway 1. Speakers at the event demanded more transparency from the Sheriff’s Office about the incident, including dashboard camera video from a second deputy patrol car that was on scene during the shooting.

RELATED: Protests ongoing after deputy-involved shooting left 2 teens dead

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office released the partial video and partial audio from a dashboard camera inside one of the patrol cars. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said his deputies were attempting to stop a car being driven by 16-year-old Angelo Crooms. Sincere Pierce, 18, was a passenger.

Advertisement

According to Ivey, Deputy Jafet Santiago-Miranda shot at the car because he believed it was going to hit him. Both teenagers died at the hospital.

Tasha Strachan, the mother of Crooms, wants to see the deputy charged.

"My son was 16 years old. How come nobody informed me of the incident that had my son killed. Nobody called and let me know, nobody came to my house to let me know ‘oh, my officer killed your son,’ nothing,” she said. “Then I see a video you released and it doesn't justify anything to me. I want answers to why that was done. It didn't have to be done like that."

Cynthia Green, who raised Sincere Pierce, was also present at the rally with her attorney, Natalia Jackson.

"There is no reason to shoot into a moving car if you are not being threatened with deadly force of serious bodily harm. We saw one officer who was not threatened, he was on the side of the car, moving with the car,” Jackson said. "I want justice. That’s my message. That’s my message to Wayne Ivey. I want justice!”

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida news.