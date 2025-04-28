DeLand Police searching for suspect after Sunday morning shooting

The Brief DeLand police are searching for a suspect who shot a person in the thigh early Sunday morning on South Sans Souci Avenue. Despite an extended search involving Air One, the suspect fled on foot and remains at large.



Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot early Sunday morning in DeLand.

What we know:

Officers responded around 12:06 a.m. to the area of South Sans Souci Avenue, where they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the right thigh, according to the DeLand Police Department. The victim was treated by emergency crews at the scene.

Witnesses told police the suspect, described as a younger Black male, emerged from nearby bushes and opened fire following a brief but unclear verbal exchange.

What we don't know:

The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived.

Despite an extended search that included assistance from Air One, the suspect was not located.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the DeLand Police Department or the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-626-7400.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

The investigation remains ongoing.

