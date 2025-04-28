DeLand Police searching for suspect after Sunday morning shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot early Sunday morning in DeLand.
What we know:
Officers responded around 12:06 a.m. to the area of South Sans Souci Avenue, where they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the right thigh, according to the DeLand Police Department. The victim was treated by emergency crews at the scene.
Witnesses told police the suspect, described as a younger Black male, emerged from nearby bushes and opened fire following a brief but unclear verbal exchange.
CREDIT: DeLand Police Department
What we don't know:
The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived.
Despite an extended search that included assistance from Air One, the suspect was not located.
What you can do:
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the DeLand Police Department or the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-626-7400.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the DeLand Police Department and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.