DeLand Police searching for suspect after Sunday morning shooting

By
Published  April 28, 2025 1:23pm EDT
Volusia County
The Brief

    • DeLand police are searching for a suspect who shot a person in the thigh early Sunday morning on South Sans Souci Avenue. 
    • Despite an extended search involving Air One, the suspect fled on foot and remains at large.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot early Sunday morning in DeLand.

What we know:

Officers responded around 12:06 a.m. to the area of South Sans Souci Avenue, where they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the right thigh, according to the DeLand Police Department. The victim was treated by emergency crews at the scene.

Witnesses told police the suspect, described as a younger Black male, emerged from nearby bushes and opened fire following a brief but unclear verbal exchange. 

CREDIT: DeLand Police Department

What we don't know:

The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived. 

Despite an extended search that included assistance from Air One, the suspect was not located.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the DeLand Police Department or the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-626-7400. 

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the DeLand Police Department and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

