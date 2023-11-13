Deborah Bowie resigns as onePULSE Foundation executive director

Deborah Bowie has resigned from her position as executive director of the onePULSE Foundation nearly a year and a half after being appointed, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News on Monday.

Bowie was appointed as the new executive director of the organization in June 2022 after a nationwide search. The onePULSE Foundation was established to honor and preserve the legacy of those killed at Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June 2016.

At the time of her appointment, the foundation said they eliminated the CEO position and created the executive director position "to best position onePULSE for maximum success during this period and beyond."

Photo: onePULSE Foundation

"We are saddened by Deborah’s resignation during this time of transition for the onePULSE Foundation," Yolanda Londoño, a spokesperson for the onePULSE Foundation Board, said in a statement. "Deborah came into a situation that was difficult to say the least and faced a daunting set of challenges including the aftermath of COVID and the stalled negotiations over the Pulse property."

News of Bowie's resignation comes days after the onePULSE Foundation announced it would give money back to Orange County after giving up on a plan to build a multi-million-dollar museum. The $3.5 million property will be given back to the county; the $3 million already spent on design can't be recovered, however. The foundation also said it would not be giving back any individual donations they've received over the years.

"The Foundation has never had a plan to return funds to individual donors, as those gifts have already been used appropriately, whether they were restricted or unrestricted gifts," a spokesperson told FOX 35 News.

A spokesperson for the foundation shared well wishes for Bowie in her future endeavors, but did not provide any specific updates on her replacement.

"With all of the recent developments, the onePULSE Foundation Board is in the process of reevaluating its mission to make sure it aligns with the new realities," Londoño said. "We will keep everyone updated as those discussions evolve, and decisions are made as to the best way to honor the lives of the 49 Angels and to help with the continuing healing of all those impacted by the Pulse tragedy."