onePULSE Foundation no longer building museum to honor shooting victims

The onePULSE Foundation announced Friday their decision to nix plans of building a permanent museum at the site of the tragic 2016 shooting that left 49 people dead.

In a letter to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, the foundation said COVID-19 presented fundraising and construction setbacks for the proposed memorial museum.

Despite the group's attempt to save the project by re-scaling it earlier this year, the medications weren't enough.

Facing escalating construction costs made the "project financially unrealistic to complete," the foundation said.

In the letter, onePULSE said:

We believe at this time, the community needs to focus on the construction of the much-needed memorial to honor the lives lost and changed that fateful Sunday morning. Our dreams to create and change the narrative that the events of June 12, 2016, not be the last word in Orlando and Orange County, is one we remain hopeful will be realized by the region's resilient community."

The city of Orlando still plans to purchase the property which is the site of the mass shooting from the nightclub's owners.

Mayor Demings said in a statement:

"Earlier today, I met with onePULSE Foundation to discuss the status of its proposed museum project. The Foundation presented a letter from its board, expressing their decision to no longer proceed with the project. I understand how difficult this decision was for the foundation and the future of the organization is uncertain."

Commissioners will vote on the purchase at their meeting on Monday, and if passed, they hope to close the deal on Oct. 27. Sheehan says no one on the commission has been vocally opposed to the deal. The proposed purchase price is $2 million.