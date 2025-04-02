Florida officials weigh first bear hunt in a decade amid controversy

The Brief Florida officials are considering a bear hunt in December to manage the growing black bear population. The proposed hunt would last three weeks, longer than the controversial 2015 hunt. Opponents argue conservation, not hunting, is the solution, with a vote set for May.



Florida officials are considering a bear hunt in December to manage the growing black bear population.

‘We don’t want trophy killing’

What we know:

Florida wildlife officials are considering a proposal to allow bear hunting for the first time in nearly a decade. The proposed hunt, scheduled for December, would last three weeks — significantly longer than the 2015 hunt, which was cut short after two days when hunters neared the 320-bear limit.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says the hunt aims to manage the growing black bear population, now exceeding 4,000.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to finalize key details, including the exact number of bears that would be allowed to be hunted across the state and in Central Florida. It’s also unclear how public opposition might impact the final decision.

The backstory:

Bear sightings in Florida have become more frequent, with some bears venturing onto porches and into yards. In 2023, a Daytona Beach woman encountered a bear outside her front door. The last hunt in 2015 sparked protests, with opponents arguing it was unnecessary. It ended early after hunters killed 304 bears in just two days.

Big picture view:

As urban expansion continues, deforestation has pushed bears closer to residential areas, increasing human-bear encounters. Opponents argue that vehicle collisions already account for hundreds of bear deaths annually and that conservation efforts should focus on preserving habitats rather than hunting.

What they're saying:

Supporters have said, in part, that a hunt could help better manage bear populations as the animals interact with humans and point to a voter-approved ballot measure in November that enshrined hunting and fishing rights in the state Constitution.

Opponents of the hunt, like activist Katrina Shadix, believe bear hunting is not a necessary solution.

"We don’t want trophy killing. We want responsible bear management, and that includes buying land for conservation, so our wildlife can survive this massive attack of deforestation."

She also points to bear fatalities from car accidents.

"A hunt is not necessary to control the population because, right now, we have over 300 cars hitting and killing bears here in Florida."

Timeline:

FWC commissioners are set to vote on the proposed hunt this May. If approved, the hunt would take place in December.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: