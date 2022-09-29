Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
12
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Osceola County, Polk County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:08 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:37 PM EDT until THU 8:30 PM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 11:30 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County

Hurricane Ian: Chopper videos show destruction left behind in Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 3:32PM
Hurricane Ian
FOX 35 Orlando

Hurricane Ian: Chopper video of southwest Florida

Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on a southwest Florida community, flooding the streets of Sarasota, destroying homes and knocking down trees, aerial video shows.

SARASOTA, Fla. - SKYFOX chopper video flew over portions of Florida Thursday afternoon surveying the damage and devastation left behind after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area with heavy rain, storm surge, winds and catastrophic flooding. 

The powerful storm made landfall shortly after 3 p.m. on the southwestern coast of Florida, near Cayo Costa, as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday. At that time, maximum sustained winds were reported at 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

SKYFOX flew over Sarasota, Florida showing the havoc Ian wreaked on the southwest community, flooding the streets, destroying homes and knocking down trees.

Hurricane Ian aftermath: National Guard helps rescue Florida residents from floodwaters

Members of the National Guard were seen in floodwaters helping rescue residents in Sarasota, Florida Thursday afternoon following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian.

Authorities said more than 500 people have been rescued in Charlotte and Lee counties in southwest Florid since beginning rescue operations Thursday morning., according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

There has been at least one confirmed death in Florida due to Ian — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher as rescue efforts continue.

Ian downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday, but is expected to re-strengthen and become a category 1 hurricane as it makes its way for South Carolina.