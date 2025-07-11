Daytona Beach puppy left in trash compactor: $2,500 reward offered for tip leading to arrest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A $2,500 reward is now being offered for the conviction of the person(s) allegedly responsible for leaving a puppy in a Daytona Beach trash compactor last week.
$2,500 reward offered by HHS
What we know:
The Halifax Humane Society (HHS) is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) allegedly responsible for leaving a puppy in a Daytona Beach trash compactor last week.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
HHS leaders said the $2,500 reward will be paid upon conviction of the responsible party(s).
What you can do:
Anyone with information, big or small, is encouraged to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Daytona Beach Police Department at AnimalServices@DaytonaBeach.gov.
‘This dog deserved care and compassion’
What they're saying:
"We are absolutely appalled that anyone could treat an innocent animal with this kind of abandonment and abuse," HHS CEO Sean Hawkins said. "This dog deserved care and compassion — not to be discarded like trash. We are deeply grateful for our very strong partnership with the Daytona Beach Police Department. They have taken this case seriously, and we will work closely with them to hold the perpetrator accountable under animal cruelty laws."
"We truly appreciate your support for Daytona who was maliciously left inside the trash compactor," Daytona Beach Police Department Captain Richard Gentry said. "Thankfully, he is doing well, and our primary objective now is to identify the person(s) responsible for this heinous crime and hold them accountable as per our rules of law."
The backstory:
A puppy was rescued on July 6 from a trash compactor at a Daytona Beach apartment complex.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
Residents Brandon and Heather Arroyo discovered the black mixed-breed dog trapped inside the machine, which automatically crushes trash. The dog was discovered after the couple received a call alerting them to an animal inside the compactor.
Brandon, who works with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), used his animal-handling experience to safely pull the dog out. It’s unknown how long the puppy had been there, but Brandon Arroyo estimated the animal was about five feet down and too frightened to move.
What's next:
The couple have since been caring for the puppy — now named "Daytona"— while police investigate the case.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Brandon and Heather Arroyo, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Daytona Beach Police Department, and the Halifax Humane Society (HHS).