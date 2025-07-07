Puppy rescued from trash compactor at Daytona Beach apartment complex

The Brief A couple rescued a puppy trapped in a trash compactor at their apartment complex. FWC confirmed the case has been turned over to Daytona Beach Police for investigation. The dog, now named Daytona, is recovering in the couple’s care while a new home is sought.



A puppy is recovering after being rescued from a trash compactor at a Daytona Beach apartment complex, where a couple happened to be in the right place at the right time.

What we know:

A puppy was rescued Sunday morning from a trash compactor at a Daytona Beach apartment complex.

Residents Brandon and Heather Arroyo discovered the black mixed-breed dog trapped inside the machine, which automatically crushes trash. Brandon, who works with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, used his animal-handling experience to safely pull the dog out.

The couple has since been caring for the puppy—now named "Daytona"—while police investigate the case.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified who may have placed the dog in the compactor or whether surveillance footage exists that could help trace the person responsible. Daytona Beach Police have launched an investigation, but no arrests have been made or suspects named publicly. The motive behind the abandonment remains unclear.

The backstory:

The dog was discovered after the couple received a call alerting them to an animal inside the compactor. It’s unknown how long the puppy had been there, but Brandon Arroyo estimated the animal was about five feet down and too frightened to move. His calm and careful efforts helped gain the dog’s trust, eventually leading to the rescue.

What they're saying:

"Just disbelief that anybody could do that to a living being," Heather Arroyo told FOX 35. "It’s just shocking."

Brandon Arroyo, who works for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), used his training to pull the frightened puppy to safety.

"He was probably about five feet down into the trash compactor," Arroyo said. "I was able to throw a lead over his head and pull him a little closer. He wouldn’t take treats from my hand, but eventually came close enough where I could reach down and pick him up."

The Arroyos, meanwhile, have temporarily taken in the dog — now named "Daytona" — as they nurse him back to health.

"We gave him a bath, cleaned him up, gave him a full belly and lots of fluids," Heather said.

The couple also brought Daytona to an emergency veterinarian and are seeking a shelter or permanent home for him.

"If you ever find yourself in a situation where you feel like dumping a dog in a trash… don’t," Heather added. "There’s always somebody out there willing to take them in and give them a second chance."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department.