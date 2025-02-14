Expand / Collapse search

Daytona 500 weather forecast: Could rain impact races this weekend?

By
Updated  February 14, 2025 7:29am EST
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: February 14, 2025

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner shares an update on the Friday and weekend forecast.

The Brief

    • The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a slight chance for rain this Nascar Daytona 500 weekend.
    • On Friday, there will be  slight chance of sprinkles and showers, potentially delaying the "Fresh From Florida 250' Craftsman Truck Series" race.
    • Saturday will be breezy and pleasant with dry conditions and a high of 84°F, which should allow races to proceed without weather interruptions.
    • On Sunday, expect cloudy skies, winds, and a chance of rain potentially causing delays for the Daytona 500.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Race fans! As we gear up for an exciting weekend at the Daytona International Speedway, the FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a slight chance for rain.

Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of the weather forecast.

What to expect:

On Friday, the high will be around 76°F, with a low near 68°F tonight. There's a slight chance of sprinkles and showers, especially along the Atlantic coast, with a busy northeast breeze off the water.

This may impact the "Fresh From Florida 250' Craftsman Truck Series" race. A wet track may lead to race delays.

On Saturday, expect a breezy and pleasant day with partial sunshine. The high will reach around 84°F, and the low will be near 67°F. 

The good news is that dry conditions are anticipated, so the races should proceed without any weather-related interruptions.

On Sunday, the forecast will feature clouds with breaks of sun, accompanied by windy and warm conditions and a southerly wind. 

Temperatures are expected to peak at 84°F, but then drop noticeably into 50s in the late evening with a busy and shifting northwest breeze. 

There is a possibility of a couple of showers as another cold front moves through, which could lead to delays or even postponement of the race due to rain. The chance for rain is 30%.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team.

