Daton Viel: State attorney gives update on accused Orlando police shooter's criminal history

State Attorney Monique H. Worrell hosted a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss Daton Viel, the man accused of shooting two Orlando police officers over the weekend.

The press conference started at 12:30 p.m.

Viel was shot and killed by SWAT on Saturday morning after a Friday night traffic stop in downtown Orlando connected to a homicide investigation in Miami, police said. The 28-year-old man was found at a Holiday Inn on Caravan Court around 6 a.m.

There, he barricaded himself inside the room and refused to cooperate. The SWAT Team was unable to get him to surrender and he shot at officers several times. Officers returned fire, and Viel was shot and killed on the scene.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said Viel has an "extensive criminal history," including a rap sheet that dates back several years.

Orlando police shooting: The latest updates

