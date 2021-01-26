Darden to pay employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

article

Darden, an Orlando-based restaurant operator, said that they will give its hourly employees up to four hours of paid time off to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a letter from Darden, the company said that "to ensure that our team members who want the vaccine do not have to choose between earning income and getting vaccinated, we will provide all hourly restaurant team members up to four hours of paid time off for the purpose of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine."

MORE NEWS: One Year Later: Honoring the 9 victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash

They added that the pay rate will be based on their primary job and that it will be based on the team member's total earnings, including tips, over the most recent 13 weeks. However, there is a maximum pay rate of $20.

Proof of vaccination will reportedly need to be provided to receive payment.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.