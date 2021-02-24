Dad says money has been withdrawn from missing SF girl’s bank account

The family of a missing 14-year-old from San Francisco says they are worried about her safety.

Katlin Gallaread left home one week ago and her family says she hasn't been heard from since.

Her father Jason Gallaread says bank records show money was withdrawn from her account.

He says she has no history of running away and he's concerned that someone may have lured her into leaving home.

On Tuesday evening, the single father was joined by relatives as he walked through Jefferson Square Park in the Western Addition neighborhood, letting people know he's looking for his daughter.

He says he and his daughter had dinner together at home last Tuesday.

She went to her room and that was the last time he saw her.

"I'm very sad. heartbroken. I'm very concerned for my daughter. The streets are very tough. There's a lot of sick individuals out here," says Gallaread.

He says Katlin left behind a note indicating that she was depressed because of the isolation caused by COVID restrictions.

"She can't see her friends. There's no going outside, the social interaction. Everybody's not the same," Joyceline Tobias, Katlin's grandmother.

Gallaread says Ring video from a neighbor shows the teen leaving her home on February 16 at 9:44 p.m.

He says about two hours later, bank records show a cash withdrawal at an ATM in San Francisco's Chinatown, an area Katlin does not frequent.

On Saturday, Gallaread says there were two more ATM withdrawals. This time, the transactions were at a bank in West Sacramento, emptying her account of savings her dad says she earned doing chores.

"I'm hoping she didn't get tricked into something, that someone has her drugged up somewhere and forcing her to do things. I'm very scared for her right now," says Gallaread.

The father says when he calls her cell phone, it goes to voice mail.

"We're not speaking to the activities of cell phone as well as the usage of any credit cards or debit cards. Again, we're looking into every lead," says Officer Robert Rueca with the San Francisco Police Department.

Police are not saying if surveillance videos show Katlin or someone else withdrawing cash from the ATM.

Her family says she's attends Wallenberg High School. She loves science, collects rocks and plays the cello.

The 9th grader often took trips with her father including one to Cambodia shortly before the pandemic. Katlin is half Cambodian.

Gallaread has a message for his daughter, "Please contact somebody. Let us know you're okay and that you're safe. We want you home. I love you baby."

Katlin is described as being 5'1" and weighs 90 pounds.

Police say they are working with other jurisdictions to find the teen.