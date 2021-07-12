Cuban-Americans in Orlando rallying in support of loved ones in Cuba

Cuban-Americans across Central Florida rallied together on Monday as their loved ones back in Cuba take to the streets. People demonstrating say they are doing their part to create change.

"This is a call for everybody to please support our people," said Jamila Gomez.

Gomez fled to America over 15-years-ago for a better life. Her loved ones back in Cuba now calling for freedom in their home country.

"Finally we are speaking up," said Gomez. "I’m not going to be afraid if they don’t allow me to go back. I need to do something for my part and I’m doing it."

RELATED: Cuban president urges country’s ‘revolutionary’ citizens to counter protests

The protests for more freedom come as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Cuba along with deaths from the virus. Widespread blackouts and a food shortage are crippling the country and devastating families a world away.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Orlando, says her family fled Vietnam when she was a child in search of more liberty.

"I know how much courage it takes for the Cuban people to stand up and speak out against an authoritarian regime that has neglected responsibility to its people and so I think we need to stand with Cuba," said Rep. Murphy.

The calls for United States support for the people of Cuba being echoed in Miami.

"The hour for our freedom has arrived," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. "The US in the international community must do something now."

Cuban-Americans are not waiting as they are waving flags, cheering, and standing together untied for a better Cuba.

"We don’t have choices to speak up it’s very difficult in Cuba to do something to make a difference so at least with this little support we can make a difference," said Gomez.

President Joe Biden has voiced support for the protesters saying the U.S. stands with the Cuban people.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.