Crosswalk crackdown: Extra patrol out in Orlando to promote pedestrian, bicycle safety

Orlando Police will be out on Monday patrolling crosswalks to promote pedestrian and bicycle safety.

The efforts, which are described as High Visibility Enforcement Details (HVE), aim to protect pedestrians in Orlando. The Downtown Core District is specifically targeted because it is over-represented in traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries, police said. Enforcement will focus on education but violations may result in warnings or citations.

Police hope through the extra patrol, they can increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.

MORE NEWS: Two cars crash into Daytona Beach business

These efforts will be ongoing through May 15, 2020. They are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida and the Florida Department of Transportation.

Police urge the following:

Advertisement

Drivers: Obey speed limits, never drive impaired, and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Bicyclists: Obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic, and use lights when riding at night.

Pedestrians: Cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals, and make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night.

MORE NEWS: FHP: Elderly woman killed by teen driver while crossing Orange County street

Orange County ranks in the Top 25 in the country for crashes causing injury to walkers and bicyclists.