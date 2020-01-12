FHP: Elderly woman killed by teen driver while crossing Orange County street

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said an elderly woman was killed while crossing an Orange County street on Saturday night.

They said that a 19-year-old woman was driving southbound on Turkey Lake Road as an elderly woman, identified as 77-year-old Carol Wilson, was attempting to cross that road. She was not crossing at a crosswalk or intersection though.

The woman reportedly traveled directly into the path of the teen's vehicle and was struck.

The woman struck died of her injuries, FHP confirmed. The teen driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.