Crash causing major traffic delays on I-4 in Orlando

The Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene of a crash on Interstate 4 in Orlando that's causing major traffic delays Monday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened westbound at Central Florida Parkway around 5 a.m.

Photo credit: DOT camera

The entrance ramp westbound is currently blocked in the area.

Additional details about how the crash occurred and the number of vehicles involved was not immediately released, but FHP said there are injuries reported.

The best alternate route for drivers will be to take Turkey Lake Road to State Road 535.