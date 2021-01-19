COVID-19 vaccine: When Central Florida school employees will get it this week

article

Teachers in Lake County will be joining vaccination nation.

Employees 65 and older will receive their first doses starting Tuesday. Hundreds of Lake County teachers in at-risk groups will get their first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, making Lake County the first school district in Central Florida to start vaccinating teachers.

The vaccinations will begin at Tavares High School for staff who are 65 and up, nurses, and medication-trained employees who cover school clinics when nurses aren’t available.

"On Tuesday, we will be welcoming 800, approximately 800 employees to Tavares High School gymnasium to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," said Sherri Owens, Lake County Schools Communications Officer.

School district leaders say its vaccination plan was approved late last week. Employees were then given appointments to come get the vaccine.

Lake is not the only school district vaccinating employees this week.

Seminole County schools will give shots to its at-risk employees on Wednesday at Lyman High School. Orange County schools will give out shots to 875 elligble employees on Sunday.

Vaccinations are free.