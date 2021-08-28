Children under 12 getting coronavirus at alarming rate

Weekly numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that cases in children under 12 are drastically trending upward.



The weekly numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that 26,475 children under 12 tested positive this week, which is a 30% increase from last week.



It’s a trend the state has been seeing since late July. The weekly number of positive COVID-19 cases involving children under 12 has increased by 145% over the last month. But, new cases involving those 12 and older decreased for the third straight week.

Dr. Jason Littleton attributes that decline to the vaccine.



"I think that really parallels what we’re seeing in the trend in the numbers. We just have to understand that," Dr. Littleton said.



The American Academy of Pediatrics has been calling on the FDA to move aggressively on getting the vaccine approved for children under 12, but as of now, it’s unclear when that will be.



The numbers are a concern for children with conditions like asthma. Dr. Littleton suggests that parents make sure their children are up to date with medications and appointments.



"This is not the time to slack on that," Dr. Littleton said. "This is the time to be vigilant and make sure they have all the requirements, medications are up to date."