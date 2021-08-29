Ida is now a dangerous Cat 4 hurricane: Timeline and expected landfall

Ida is now a dangerous Category 4 hurricane and is approaching Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday morning.

In their latest advisory, the NHC said that Hurricane Ida is about 75 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, targeting the Louisiana coastline for landfall on Sunday afternoon or evening.

They said that the hurricane currently has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph with higher gusts. 7 mph more and it will become a Category 5 hurricane. Additional strengthening is forecasted and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it makes landfall along the Louisiana coastline.

Hurricane Ida is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage, and flooding rainfall to the region.

"Total rainfall accumulations of 10 to 18 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 24 inches are possible across southeast Louisiana into far southern Mississippi through Monday," the NHC said. "This is likely to result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant riverine flooding impacts.

Forecasters also said that Hurricane Ida could bring a dangerous storm surge could between 12 to 16 feet along the coastline, citing that "the deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves."

Tornadoes will also be possible Sunday into Monday from southeast Louisiana across southeast Mississippi and southwest Alabama to the western Florida Panhandle, they said.

Meanwhile, the FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring five systems in the tropics.

There is Hurricane Ida, Tropical Depression 10 and Tropical Depression 11, and two other disturbances to watch.

The NHC said that Tropical Depression 10 is located about 790 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving north at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds are said to be at 35 mph with some slight strengthening forecasted ahead. The depression should become a tropical storm in the next 24 hours. Following that, little change in strength is expected through the early portion of the week.

Tropical Depression 11 is about 1,235 miles west of the Azores, moving northeast at 15 mph, forecasters said. It is expected to pick up some speed while moving northeast through Monday. Maximum sustained winds are said to be near 35 mph with gradual strengthening forecasted. It should become a tropical storm on Sunday.

The next two named storms are ‘Julian’ and ‘Kate.’

