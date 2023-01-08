Court says family of dead Stetson football player can sue university

More than five years after Stetson University football player Nick Blakely collapsed and died on the practice field, his family is getting a chance at justice. A Florida appeals court said their lawsuit against the school over his death can move forward.

His mother, Michelle Wilson, says Blakely could have made it big. "We believe he would've gone all the way to the NFL because that's what he wanted to do."

On August 28, 2017, Blakely took a break from practice because he wasn't feeling well. "Nick did show warning signs," Wilson said, "some signs of sudden cardiac arrest are dizziness, trouble breathing."

Blakely collapsed on the sidelines and died in the hospital from heart problems his family says weren't properly diagnosed. A lower court said the family couldn't sue Stetson because of a sports waiver Blakely signed, but the appeals court reversed that ruling.

"This agreement was not clear when Nick signed it, and ambiguous enough to where he would have had difficulty understanding what rights he gave up. They didn't find the school liable, but they have decided he hasn't gotten his right to proceed in court and have his day in court," said Blakely family attorney Lance Reins.

Since his death, Wilson has set up a foundation in Blakely’s honor that donates automated external defibrillators that can re-start a stopped heart to public parks and athletic facilities. Blakely's family hopes his case, and the recent news about NFL player Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, puts more focus on athletes' heart health. "We take care of the head," Wilson asked, "what about the heart?"