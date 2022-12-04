Cop impersonator arrested, again • Wedding guests served pot-laced food • FL man kills his mother

A Florida man accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer multiple times was arrested again, a wedding guest sues a Florida caterer after allegedly being served marijuana-laced food, a Florida man confesses to stabbing mom to death in Kissimmee home, a grinch cuts 1,400 feet of holiday lights on Florida town's pier, and a look inside a Winter Park hotel gem: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.

1. Florida man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer multiple times arrested again

Jeremy Dewitte, 42, was arrested on Tuesday just months after he was released from prison. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said Dewitte's arrest came hours after he barricaded himself inside his Kissimmee home. He was served a warrant out of Orange County claiming that he violated his probation.

2. Wedding guest sues Florida caterer after allegedly being served marijuana-laced food

A woman who attended a wedding in Longwood, Florida earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the caterer after the food served during the wedding allegedly had marijuana in it.

3. ‘I would do it again:' Florida man confesses to stabbing mom to death in Kissimmee home, deputies said

A 21-year-old was arrested after he reportedly confessed to stabbing his mother to death on Tuesday, deputies said.

Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office

4. Grinch cuts 1,400 feet of holiday lights on Florida town's pier

On Monday, Melbourne Beach's public works crews were doing their morning check of the historic town pier and discovered someone cut up their 1,400 feet of holiday lights. "Whoever did it knew how to do it to make them irreparable," said Tom Davis, the Melbourne Beach Public Works Director.

5. Park Plaza Hotel on Park Avenue is Winter Park gem

One of the more interesting "hidden gems" in the Orlando area is a place you may see quite often, yet know little about. It’s the historic Park Plaza Hotel on Park Avenue in Winter Park, a European-style hotel with 28 guest rooms.