Florida man confesses to stabbing mom to death in Kissimmee home, deputies said

A 21-year-old was arrested after he reportedly confessed to stabbing his mother to death on Tuesday, deputies said.

During an interview with officers, Matthew Sisley said he intentionally stabbed his mother and accidentally stabbed his sister.

Here is a snippet of Sisley's interview with deputies.

Detective: "Do you think your mom deserved to get stabbed?"

Suspect: "Yes."

Detective: "Why?"

Suspect: "Because she never pushed me to be a man."

Detective: "Do you regret doing it?"

Suspect: "No. I would do it again."

Sisley was booked into the Osceola County Jail for Aggravated Battery w/ a Deadly Weapon.

Deputies responded to a home on Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail and found the woman dead on the living room floor, Sheriff Marcos Lopez told reporters during a news conference.

Authorities found another woman with possible defensive wounds on her hand. She reportedly told deputies a family member, Sisley, was the suspect.

Sisley was arrested after he was found a few blocks away from the crime scene with blood on his hands, deputies said.