Cooking with Allison: A tasty southwestern chicken salad you're bound to love

Monday is Labor Day, and I am sharing a southwestern chicken salad recipe that is perfect to take to a BBQ.

No cooking is required and with just a few ingredients, your family and friends will love it!

You can make it a day ahead, and it will hold during any activities you have planned.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro shares her tasty southwestern chicken salad recipe.

Ingredients

shredded chicken

1 can corn

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 small shallot, diced

½ red pepper, diced

fresh cilantro

½ cup mayo (or Greek yogurt)

juice of 1 lime

½ tsp. cumin

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. onion powder

¼ tsp. paprika

¼ tsp. chili powder

salt & pepper

Directions