Cooking with Allison: A tasty southwestern chicken salad you're bound to love
ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday is Labor Day, and I am sharing a southwestern chicken salad recipe that is perfect to take to a BBQ.
No cooking is required and with just a few ingredients, your family and friends will love it!
You can make it a day ahead, and it will hold during any activities you have planned.
FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro shares her tasty southwestern chicken salad recipe.
Ingredients
- shredded chicken
- 1 can corn
- 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 small shallot, diced
- ½ red pepper, diced
- fresh cilantro
- ½ cup mayo (or Greek yogurt)
- juice of 1 lime
- ½ tsp. cumin
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- ½ tsp. onion powder
- ¼ tsp. paprika
- ¼ tsp. chili powder
- salt & pepper
Directions
- Make the dressing in the bottom of a big bowl.
- Add mayo, lime juice, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, paprika and chili powder.
- Add in chicken and all veggies.
- Stir and enjoy!