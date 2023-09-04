Expand / Collapse search

Cooking with Allison: A tasty southwestern chicken salad you're bound to love

Monday is Labor Day, and I am sharing a southwestern chicken salad recipe that is perfect to take to a BBQ. No cooking is required and with just a few ingredients, your family and friends will love it!

You can make it a day ahead, and it will hold during any activities you have planned.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro shares her tasty southwestern chicken salad recipe. 

Ingredients

  • shredded chicken
  • 1 can corn
  • 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 small shallot, diced
  • ½ red pepper, diced
  • fresh cilantro
  • ½ cup mayo (or Greek yogurt)
  • juice of 1 lime
  • ½ tsp. cumin
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder
  • ½ tsp. onion powder
  • ¼ tsp. paprika
  • ¼ tsp. chili powder
  • salt & pepper

Directions

  1. Make the dressing in the bottom of a big bowl.
  2. Add mayo, lime juice, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, paprika and chili powder.
  3. Add in chicken and all veggies.
  4. Stir and enjoy!