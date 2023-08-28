Cooking with Allison: Spicy sausage dip for game day

Football season is upon us, and FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has a great recipe to make for your next tailgate.

This spicy sausage dip only has four ingredients and takes about 15 minutes to make! Your friends are going to love it.

Ingredients:

1 pound sausage, such as Jimmy Dean

1 (10-oz) can Rotel diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained

1 (8-oz) package cream cheese, cut into pieces

½ cup shredded cheese

Method: