Back to school recipe: One-pot 'healthy jambalaya'

article

Central Florida – it is time to head back to school! FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has the perfect one-pot recipe to make the transition from summer to school a bit easier on families.

She shares her one-pot healthy jambalaya. It has minimal prep and just a few ingredients to make a flavorful dish the entire family will love.

You can watch the full recipe full of tips and step-by-step instructions by downloading the FOX Local app on your smart TV. You can find this recipe under the Good Day Orlando tab.

Ingredients:

14 oz. package Andouille sausage (fully cooked)

1 green bell pepper

1 small yellow onion

1 tsp. paprika

½ tsp. dried oregano

¼ tsp. onion powder

¼ tsp. garlic powder

dash of cayenne pepper

15 oz. can of fire roasted diced tomatoed

1 cup white rice

1 ½ cups chicken broth

green onions (for garnish)

Directions: