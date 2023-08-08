Back to school recipe: One-pot 'healthy jambalaya'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida – it is time to head back to school! FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has the perfect one-pot recipe to make the transition from summer to school a bit easier on families.
She shares her one-pot healthy jambalaya. It has minimal prep and just a few ingredients to make a flavorful dish the entire family will love.
You can watch the full recipe full of tips and step-by-step instructions by downloading the FOX Local app on your smart TV. You can find this recipe under the Good Day Orlando tab.
Ingredients:
- 14 oz. package Andouille sausage (fully cooked)
- 1 green bell pepper
- 1 small yellow onion
- 1 tsp. paprika
- ½ tsp. dried oregano
- ¼ tsp. onion powder
- ¼ tsp. garlic powder
- dash of cayenne pepper
- 15 oz. can of fire roasted diced tomatoed
- 1 cup white rice
- 1 ½ cups chicken broth
- green onions (for garnish)
Directions:
- Dice the Andouille sausage and brown in in a skillet.
- Add in the diced pepper and onion.
- Once everything is tender, add in the spices. Let them toast until fragrant.
- Add in the fire roasted tomato, rice and chicken broth.
- Bring to a boil.
- Once boiled, cover with a lid and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 20 minutes.
- Remove from heat and let sit for 5 minutes.
- Top with green onion and enjoy!