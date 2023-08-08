Expand / Collapse search

Back to school recipe: One-pot 'healthy jambalaya'

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:45AM
Back to School
FOX 35 Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida – it is time to head back to school! FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has the perfect one-pot recipe to make the transition from summer to school a bit easier on families.

She shares her one-pot healthy jambalaya. It has minimal prep and just a few ingredients to make a flavorful dish the entire family will love.

You can watch the full recipe full of tips and step-by-step instructions by downloading the FOX Local app on your smart TV. You can find this recipe under the Good Day Orlando tab.

Ingredients:

  • 14 oz. package Andouille sausage (fully cooked)
  • 1 green bell pepper
  • 1 small yellow onion
  • 1 tsp. paprika
  • ½ tsp. dried oregano
  • ¼ tsp. onion powder
  • ¼ tsp. garlic powder
  • dash of cayenne pepper
  • 15 oz. can of fire roasted diced tomatoed
  • 1 cup white rice
  • 1 ½ cups chicken broth
  • green onions (for garnish)

Directions:

  1. Dice the Andouille sausage and brown in in a skillet.
  2. Add in the diced pepper and onion.
  3. Once everything is tender, add in the spices. Let them toast until fragrant.
  4. Add in the fire roasted tomato, rice and chicken broth.
  5. Bring to a boil.
  6. Once boiled, cover with a lid and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 20 minutes.
  7. Remove from heat and let sit for 5 minutes.
  8. Top with green onion and enjoy!