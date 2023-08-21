Cooking with Allison: Egg soufflé muffins

As Central Florida gets back in the back-to-school groove, FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has the perfect breakfast recipe to make the transition easier.

She shares her egg soufflé muffins recipe. It has minimal prep and just a few ingredients to make a delicious dish everyone will love. Egg soufflé muffins are a great meal prep for an on the go breakfast. The best part is, you can add any veggies or meats that you like. The tater tots give a nice crunch and the creamy cheese is the perfect topping.

You can watch the full recipe full of tips and step-by-step instructions by downloading the FOX Local app on your smart TV. You can find this recipe under the Good Day Orlando tab.

Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 bag frozen tater tots

9 eggs

Meat of choice (bacon, ham, turkey sausage)

1/2 cup small yellow onion, diced (or veggie of choice)

Cheese of choice

Salt & pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

Directions: