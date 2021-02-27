Condor released back into wild after lead poisoning treatment in Utah

Zion National Park in Springdale, Utah, released its first wild-fledged condor back into nature after the vulture was successfully treated for lead poisoning, footage posted on February 26 shows.

Video shared by Zion National Park shows Condor #1000, named "1K," soaring across red cliffs upon release.

Lead poisoning is the primary cause of premature condor deaths, as the endangered birds feed on carcasses that can sometimes have lead from hunters’ ammunition in them, the park wrote in a Facebook caption.

1K was released a couple of weeks before his second birthday after being treated to reduce the lead levels in his blood, according to the park.

