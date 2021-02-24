Polar bear named 'Blizzard' faceplants into snow at Washington zoo

How much does this polar bear love snow? Enough to faceplant right into the fluffy powder.

The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington said the bear is appropriately named Blizzard.

"At 25 years old, polar bear Blizzard is having the best snow day ever," the zoo wrote on its Facebook page.

Zookeepers said Blizzard was brought to the facility as an orphaned cub in 1997.

He was rescued after being separated from his mother in Canada, and had no chance of survival alone in the wild, keepers said.

Now at 25, Blizzard is considered a senior bear, since the life expectancy for polar bears in human care is 23.4 years, according to the zoo.