Cocoa police officer dies of COVID-19 complications, department says

The Cocoa Police Department is mourning the loss of Code Enforcement Officer Steven J. Murdick after he reportedly died from complications related to COVID-19.

The department says he passed away on Saturday after spending nearly one month battling the virus.

Officer Murdick joined the department in 2016. He was also a veteran of the United States Coast Guard for more than 26 years before retiring in 2017.

"He deployed for 2 years after the attacks of September 11, 2001. He served during the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, G-8 Summits, and spent one year in the Middle East on Camp Patriot with Port Security Unit 307 and Navy MSRON 4 providing waterside support at ports in the North Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf," the department wrote on Facebook.

Murdick was recently named Cocoa Police Department Employee of the 2nd Quarter 2021.

"Steve had a heart for service and was very dedicated to doing his job and doing it well," said Chief Evander Collier IV. "He was extremely popular and loved by many. He will be missed greatly."

Services will be as follows:

• North Brevard Funeral Home, 1450 Norwood Ave, Titusville on Wednesday, February 2nd 5-7 p.m.

• Funeral Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2309 Holder Rd, Mims on Thursday, February 3rd 4:30 p.m. with reception to follow in the Parish Hall.

• Escort and Interment from North Brevard Funeral Home to Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Friday, February 4th. Must arrive at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at 8:45 a.m. for interment at 9 a.m.

