Clermont tower vandalized : Clermont Police officers seek assistance

The Clermont Police Department is asking for assistance in a current investigation into a case of vandalism.

The City of Clermont reported derogatory graffiti on the Victory Pointe tower on June 8, according to the police.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Victory Pointe tower was vandalized. The derogatory language used in the graffiti has been blurred out. Credit: Clermont Police Department

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Detective Division at (352)-394-5588, Detective Dougherty at the Clermont Police Department, or email intel@clermontfl.org.