Flooding sparks lane closures in Orlando: What we know

Flooding from Tuesday's rain and thunderstorms led to lane closures in Orlando on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol has closed the southbound entrance ramp from State Road 535 to Interstate 4 due to high water.

The Orlando Police Department also confirmed that two lanes of S. John Young Parkway near C.R. Smith Street are shut down for the same reason.

Flooding from Tuesday's rain and thunderstorms led to two lane closures on S. John Young Parkway near C.R. Smith Street in Orlando on Wednesday morning. It's unclear when the area will reopen.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear when these lanes will reopen.

