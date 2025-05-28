Flooding sparks lane closures in Orlando: What we know
ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Tuesday's rain and thunderstorms led to lane closures in Orlando on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
The Florida Highway Patrol has closed the southbound entrance ramp from State Road 535 to Interstate 4 due to high water.
The Orlando Police Department also confirmed that two lanes of S. John Young Parkway near C.R. Smith Street are shut down for the same reason.
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear when these lanes will reopen.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Orlando Police Department on May 28, 2025.