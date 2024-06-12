Expand / Collapse search

Port Orange police officers seek help in identifying bank robbery suspect

Published  June 12, 2024 12:10am EDT
Volusia County
The Port Orange Police Department asks for assistance identifying a bank robbery suspect. Officers responded to the Vystar Credit Union, located at 750 Dunlawton Ave., on June 11, around 3:14 p.m., after receiving calls about a robbery.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot and remained at large despite an extensive search involving the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, Edgewater Police Department, and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

The Port Orange Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Fischetti at 386-506-5897.