'Cirque Mechanics' brings holiday magic to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

The holiday season is lighting up at the Dr. Phillips Center in downtown Orlando, where a massive circus tent is being erected on the center’s front lawn for a special holiday performance by Cirque Mechanics.

The upcoming show, The Winter Wonder Shoppe, combines circus acrobatics with a festive storyline about a magical place where people find the perfect holiday gifts. Audiences can expect awe-inspiring acts, including contortion, juggling, and trampoline stunts.

"This is a magical time of year to unite again with Cirque Mechanics," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said during a news conference on Thursday.

Cirque Mechanics founder Chris Lashua, who spent 15 years with Cirque du Soleil before starting his own production in Arizona, expressed his excitement about bringing the show to Florida.

"To be on the lawn at the Dr. Phillips Center is a huge honor — it’s a premier arts center in this region. [We’re] really excited about that," Lashua said.

The show runs from Dec. 12 to Dec. 29, with tickets priced between $45 and $65. Tickets are available now on the Dr. Phillips Center website.

