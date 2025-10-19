6-year-old shot in Casselberry apartment, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A 6-year-old boy was transported to an area hospital after he was shot inside a Casselberry apartment on Sunday, according to the Casselberry Police Department.
Officials said the incident happened in the area of Monarch Circle just before 11:30 a.m. with the child sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police said the incident is not related to domestic violence and do not believe the shooting to be accidental.
A vehicle connected to the incident was possibly seen leaving the scene, according to witnesses.
A gunshot victim later arrived at a hospital in Orange County that may be connected to the incident, according to police.
Suspect or victim information has yet to be released.