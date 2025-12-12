UCF breaks ground on new Roth Tower at FBC Mortgage Stadium

The Brief UCF broke ground on the $90 million Roth Tower at FBC Mortgage Stadium, set to open for the 2026 football season. The four-level facility will feature luxury suites, expanded club spaces, Sky Suites, and year-round event spaces. Officials said the tower will enhance the fan experience, boost sports tourism, and serve as a hub for community and university events.



The University of Central Florida on Thursday officially broke ground on the Roth Tower at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

The $90 million project funded by Tourist Development Tax revenues from the Orange County Board of County Commissioners.

Big picture view:

The four-level facility, set to open for the 2026 football season, will feature luxury suites, expanded club spaces, Sky Suites, shaded seating, and all-inclusive food and beverage options, aiming to enhance the fan experience and attract sports tourism to East Orange County.

UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright said the tower reflects the university’s growth and ambition, while UCF Athletics Director Terry Mohajir called it a "giant leap toward a brighter future" for the university and Orlando community.

The tower will also host year-round events, including executive gatherings, concerts, and rocket launch viewings.

Officials and donors present at the groundbreaking included Mayor Jerry L. Demings, county commissioners, and Jerry and Susan Roth, whose contributions were critical to the project. Speakers emphasized the collaborative effort behind the tower and its potential to elevate UCF Athletics and the region’s profile as a sports destination.