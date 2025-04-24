Child hit, killed by 2 cars while chasing after family dog in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A child that was chasing after a dog died after being hit by two vehicles in Daytona Beach on Wednesday night, according to police.
The backstory:
On April 23, shortly before 8:30 p.m., Daytona Beach police officers responded to the area of N Halifax Avenue and Plaza Boulevard regarding a crash involving a child.
When officers arrived, they found the child with severe injuries. The child was taken to a local hospital and later died.
New details:
An investigation revealed that the child had left their home to follow the family dog, which had gotten loose. While chasing the dog, the child stepped into oncoming traffic and was struck by two vehicles, police said.
What we don't know:
The child’s identity and age have not yet been released. It is unclear whether the dog was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Daytona Beach Police Department on April 24, 2025.