Daytona Beach police officers respond to 'motor vehicle accident' that injured child

Police would not confirm child's condition

What we know:

Authorities in Volusia County are investigating a "motor vehicle accident" in the area of N. Halifax Avenue and Plaza Blvd. An emergency crew transported at least one patient, described as a child, to the hospital.

Daytona Beach police officers were working to secure the area and gather information late Wednesday evening.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the cause of the accident, the condition of the child, or the identities of those involved were not immediately released. FOX 35 News is working to confirm more information.

What they're saying:

Law enforcement has urged the public to stay clear of the area while they work to secure the scene.

"Please avoid the area as our officers work diligently to secure the scene and gather all of the information required for the investigation."

