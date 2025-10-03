Chandler Langevin: Palm Bay councilmember resists resignation after censure over anti-immigrant posts

The Brief Palm Bay Councilmember Chandler Langevin is resisting calls to resign after censure over social media posts targeting Indian immigrants. The council voted 4-1 to ask Gov. Ron DeSantis for his suspension, though it’s uncertain if the governor will act. Langevin says the push to oust him is politically motivated and refuses to apologize for his remarks.



Palm Bay Councilmember Chandler Langevin is refusing to resign after backlash over social media posts that called for the deportation of Indian immigrants, remarks that prompted the city council to censure him and request his suspension from office.

What we know:

Langevin is facing calls for removal after social media posts, which included statements such as "Deport every Indian immediately" and "Indians are destroying the South," drew condemnation from residents.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The Palm Bay City Council voted 4-1 to censure him and formally requested Gov. Ron DeSantis suspend him from office. He also lost his private job and stepped down from a county school board role in the wake of the backlash.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Gov. DeSantis will take action on the council’s request. Langevin said he has not heard from the governor and political experts note it is uncertain if a suspension will happen.

The backstory:

The controversy erupted earlier this week after Langevin’s remarks spread widely online. He acknowledged that he "shouldn’t have spoken in absolutes" but has not apologized, instead framing the push for his removal as retaliation.

Langevin tied the backlash to his recent organization of a Charlie Kirk march, which he described as the reason "local leftists" were targeting him.

What they're saying:

Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina openly rebuked Councilman Chandler Langevin during a tense city council meeting on Thursday, saying, "I hope the governor deports you out of these chambers and out of that door," drawing cheers from the audience.

"All you have to say is, ‘I’m sorry,’" said resident Seeta Begui, who is urging the governor to suspend Langevin, so the community can heal.

Langevin dismissed the move as "pathetic and a poor excuse for American constitutional republicanism."

Langevin did not apologize, saying instead he might "double down."

"Any apology will be with how I worded it, but I’m not going to say ‘sorry’ for bringing up the issue itself," he added.

He later told FOX 35 he regretted speaking "in absolutes" but stood by his broader message, adding that while he could "understand the fear," he disagreed with how opponents responded.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The councilmember also claimed he was targeted for political reasons, pointing to his recent role in organizing a march with conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"They saw this as an opportunity to take me down," he told FOX 35's Esther Bower. "I’m not going anywhere. I’m not resigning. I’m fairly confident that the governor is not going to rescind my position."

"This was an orchestrated attack by the local leftists in our community," Langevin said.

Some political science experts think Langevin may be right.

"If this was more clearly somebody who was affiliated as a liberal Democrat, then the chances of the governor removing him would be a little higher, but that’s not the case this time," said Aubrey Jewett, professor at the political science department at UCF.

Jewett said he isn’t sure what the governor will do or how soon he’ll make a decision.

"If you look back at who the governor’s removed in the past, it’s technically been people, people that have been political enemies."