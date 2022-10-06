Central Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can apply for food, emergency supplies

Central Florida residents affected by the devastation of Hurricane Ian can apply for one-time assistance with food and emergency supplies, according to the City of Orlando.

Applicants must be over the age of 18, must reside in Orange, Seminole or Osceola counties, and must attest they were impacted by the storm. Impacts include loss of income due to work closures, loss of food, or damage to property.

City officials said only one application can be submitted per household. Assistance will be provided in the form of a Wal-Mart e-gift card in the amount of $300.

The online application can be completed at Heart of Florida United Way's website by clicking here.

Due to an overwhelming response, the site was temporarily shut down but will reopen, city officials said in a statement on social media.