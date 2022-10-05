Florida flooding: FEMA registration intake center to open in Seminole County

article

A Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mobile registration intake center will open in Geneva Wednesday to help those impacted by historic flooding caused by Hurricane Ian, and is expected to move to other sites within Seminole County throughout the week.

Those other sites include Altamonte Springs, Winter Springs. Oviedo and Sanford, though specific addresses for the sites were not immediately available.

At the sites, residents will get to speak with FEMA officials to answer questions residents may have and inform them of what assistance they are eligible for. Those who need help covering basic home repairs or other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance, can also apply for FEMA's disaster assistance either online at disasterassistance.gov, via FEMA mobile app, or by phone at 800-621-3362 (7 a.m. - 1 p.m.).

On Wednesday morning, the Seminole County Office of Emergency Management held a news conference at the Rural Heritage Center in Geneva – where one of the intake centers is located – to provide an update on flooding, FEMA assistance opportunities and other recovery activities. There, emergency management officials said FEMA has activated its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program, a program used during previous storms like Hurricane Irma that places those displaced by natural disasters into extended-stay hotels.