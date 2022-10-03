Hurricane Ian relief: How to help - FEMA assistance, SBA Disaster loans, Florida Disaster Fund, Red Cross

FEMA Assistance: How to apply

Eligible counties: Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole County, St. Johns, Volusia

There are three ways to apply for disaster assistance: disasterassistance.gov, via FEMA mobile app, or by phone, 800-621-3362 (7 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

To register, you need to provide the following information:

Social Security Number (SSN) OR the SSN of a minor child in the household who is a U.S. Citizen, Non-Citizen National or Qualified Alien

Annual household income

Contact information (phone number, mailing address, email address*, and damaged home address)

Insurance information (coverage, insurance company name, etc.)

Bank account information (if you are eligible to receive financial assistance, the money can be deposited in your account)

Visit www.fema.gov/disaster/hurricane-ian for more information.

U.S. Small Business Administration - SBA Disaster Loan

On Sept. 24, 2022, President Biden signed an emergency declaration for Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. Because of this, homeowners, renters, small businesses and nonprofits impacted by Hurricane Ian may be able to apply for disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Disaster loans are low-interest loans to help homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits recover from declared disasters.

There are three types of disaster loans:

Home Disaster Loans – Loans to homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.

Business Physical Disaster Loans – Loans to businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Businesses of any size are eligible. Private, non-profit organizations such as charities, churches, private universities, etc., are also eligible.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) – Working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.

Who is eligible for an SBA disaster loan?

All types (Florida counties): Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and Seminole

Economic injury disaster loans (Florida counties): Brevard, Broward, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Lake, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Pasco, Sumter, and Volusia.

How to apply?

Applications for a disaster loan can be submitted online via https://www.sba.gov. You can also call 800-659-2955 with questions.

Florida Disaster Fund - FloridaDisaster.org

Latest resources and information from Florida Division of Emergency Management on shelters, emergency food and water resources, Florida Disaster Fund donations, and shelter information.

To donate to Florida Disaster Fund, visit www.volunteerflorida.org/donatefdf or text "disaster" to 20222.

State Assistance Information Line - 800-342-3557

American Red Cross - Donate to Hurricane Ian Relief

More than 1,400 Red Cross disaster workers are in Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian's aftermath. Nearly 40 shelters have opened in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Visit https://www.redcross.org/foxforward to join FOX and Red Cross's efforts to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. Donations can also be made by phone, 1-800-435-7669.