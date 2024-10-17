Central Florida residents continue recovery efforts after Hurricane Milton flooding

Recovery efforts are pressing forward across Central Florida as homeowners continue to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, including lingering floodwaters that have yet to recede in parts of Seminole County.

Even though the storm has passed, some residents remain in knee-deep water. Chad Lee, a homeowner in Sanford, described the challenges of the past week and a half.

"Really what's been going through my head is how we're going to rectify this situation," Lee said. "It's been rough—getting things dry, cleaning out the air conditioning, and sandbagging."

Lee noted that the dock leading to his boat remains submerged, with water nearly up to his son's knees.

"Helene came through, not so bad. Milton comes through, two feet of water, so it's added up to three or four feet," he said.

This isn't the first time Lee has faced severe flooding. After dealing with Hurricane Ian, he began making repairs, only to be hit again by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"We actually had to raise our dock after Ian because it was about 30 inches underwater," Lee explained. "We just raised it back up and did some repairs a month and a half ago, and now it’s a foot and a half underwater again."

Despite the setbacks, Lee expressed appreciation for the county's response.

"They've been preparing a little bit at a time, getting better and better at this. The response from the county this time has been immediate and well-received," he said.

While the recovery process remains challenging, residents are holding onto hope for brighter days ahead as they work to rebuild their lives.

