Central Florida Leap Year Babies: These cuties were born on February 29

Say hello to the Central Florida leap year babies born on Thursday!

With the chance of being born during a leap year being 1 in 1,461, these newborns sure did show out for February 29 this year.

Here's a look at the babies born during this year's leap year.

Baby Melanie was born at AdventHealth in Orlando on Thursday morning.

Photo shows baby Melanie was born at AdventHealth in Orlando on Thursday morning. Credit: AdventHealth Orlando

Baby Eloise was born at HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee at 1:23 p.m. She weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces.

Photos shows Central Florida Leap Year Baby Eloise born at HCA Florida Capitol Hospital in Tallahassee

Baby Ivy was born at UCF Lake Nona Hospital at 10 a.m. on Thursday. She weights six pounds, two ounces.

Photo shows Central Florida Leap Year Baby Ivy | Photo Credit: UCF Lake Nona Hospital

Ivy was originally due on March 18 but came early to her parents' surprise.