Central Florida communities still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Milton

Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Milton tore through Central Florida, some areas remain submerged, with residents in parts of Orange City still relying on boats to get around.

In the flood-stricken Miller Road neighborhood, waist- to chest-deep water continues to block access, forcing the county to pour in asphalt millings to create a temporary causeway, allowing residents to drive in and out for the first time since the storm.

David Musser, a resident of the area, puts on chest-high waders each morning just to make his way down his driveway. "I know when I get to my gate it’s going to be chest high," Musser said, recounting his daily struggle to deal with the persistent floodwaters.

His neighbor, Josh, has been paddling to his front gate to help unscrew it, ensuring that dump trucks can access the area to deliver much-needed relief. "They’re gonna do my driveway, because if they just do the road, I still can’t even get to this road," Josh explained.

MORE STORIES

Progress is finally visible on Miller Road, but residents say the temporary solution isn’t enough to address the larger issue of where the water is coming from. "A lot of the neighbors don’t have septic systems anymore because they’re saturated. Quite a few people have left their homes because they can’t flush the commodes," said David Hill, another local resident.

As the water continues to rise, frustration is mounting. "The water keeps rising. It’s coming from somewhere," Musser said.

Despite the county's efforts, residents are still waiting for answers. We reached out to the St. Johns River Water Management District, but officials say this is the first they’ve heard of the issue in the area, which is designated as Flood Zone A, and no official investigation has been opened.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: