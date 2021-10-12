Celebrity Chef Richard Blais to open new Orlando restaurant

Another celebrity chef is opening up a restaurant in Orlando.

FOX 35 News spoke with Richard Blais about the concept. He was the winner of Bravo's Top Chef: All-Stars show Back in 2011. Now, Blais is getting ready to open up his new restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cyprus Resort. It will be a tropical theme.

Blais said he decided to open up a restaurant here because he has a lot of family here as well.

"Humble roots, you know, starting in a fast-food restaurant," he explained. "So I've always worked in restaurants before I knew that that was really my calling and I just love the energy of restaurants and cooking for people."

Blaze will also co-host and new cooking show with Gordon Ramsay. It's called Next Level Chef and will air on FOX 35 in January.

