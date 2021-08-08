Gordon Ramsay restaurant to open in Orlando on Monday

article

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay's newest restaurant will officially open in Orlando on Monday.

The restaurant, ‘Gordon Ramsay's Fish & Chips,' is located at ICON Park on International Drive in Orlando.

It is a fast-casual restaurant that serves Chef Ramsay's take on fish and chips, fried shrimp, lobster, chicken, and his signature ‘fishwich.’

Fish & Chips (Photo from Gordon Ramsay North Carolina)

On the side, there are sauces like Gordon’s Tartar, Curry & Mango, Sriracha Aioli, Southwest Ranch, Dijon Mayonnaise, and Cocktail sauce.

Fishwich (Photo from Gordon Ramsay North Carolina)

You can also purchase dirty fries – fries with a combination of toppings like jalapeño, chorizo, cotija cheese, red onion, chives and parsley or truffle, parmesan cheese, chives and parsley – or Biscoff or Sticky Toffee Pudding shakes along with it.

Biscoff Shake, Fish and Chips, Dirty Fries (Photos from Gordon Ramsay North America)

"Fish & Chips was a real tradition for me growing up, so I’m excited to deliver that same nostalgia to all the local residents and tourists here in Orlando," said Chef Ramsay.

MORE NEWS: Here's how close Americans are to getting $2,000 monthly stimulus checks

The world-famous chef has another Fish & Chips restaurant in Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade. The location at ICON Park is Chef Ramsay's first restaurant in Florida.

Visitors will notice a color scheme reflective of the Union Jack: blue and red with industrial hardware touches. White subway tiles also line the kitchen space of the restaurant and there is a red telephone box at the restaurant's entrance and exit.

Entrance (Photo from Gordon Ramsay North America)

Inside and Menu (Photo from Gordon Ramsay North America)

Patio (Photo from Gordon Ramsay North America)

Gordon Ramsay's Fish & Chips will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

No reservations are required and service is first-come, first-serve.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.