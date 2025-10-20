Celebrities come to Orlando to raise money for AdventHealth for Children

The Brief The 3rd Annual Four Seasons Invitations helped raise more than $1.5 million for Pediatric Cancer Research and Care for AdventHealth for Children. Dozens of celebrities played golf with local groups to help raise funds.



A celebrity-filled golf and auction event raised over $1.5 million for AdventHealth for Children.

Funds will help expand pediatric cancer services across Orlando. Organizers say this marks a powerful new phase in local healthcare philanthropy.

The backstory:

Dozens of celebrities come to Orlando to help support local children suffering from serious illnesses. The star-studded event on October 16th and 17th was held at the Four Seasons Orlando to raise money for Pediatric Cancer Research and Care AdventHealth Children’s Hospital.

Actors, rock stars, pro golfers, and Hall of Famers from Major League Baseball and the NFL teed it up with local golfers to help raise more than $1.5 million. FOX 35's John Brown was also a part of the event this year. There were also live and silent auctions the previous night that brought in some of that money.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ The 3rd Annual Four Seasons Invitations helped raise more than $1.5 million for Pediatric Cancer Research and Care for AdventHealth for Children.

Funds from the event are earmarked for expanding access to care through dedicated clinical space, specialized staff and advanced surgical tools.

What they're saying:

The Four Seasons Orlando Invitational has become a notable philanthropic event that unites celebrities and community members in a mission to support children battling serious illnesses, especially cancer.

"The Four Seasons Orlando Invitational is a powerful example of what happens when compassion meets community," says Kristi Baker, Senior Executive Officer, AdventHealth for Children. "Every dollar raised helps us advance leading-edge treatments and provide whole-person care that uplifts our youngest patients and their families."

The funds will go toward expanding pediatric cancer care by enhancing clinical spaces, hiring specialized staff, and acquiring advanced surgical tools for AdventHealth for Children.

"We take tremendous pride in raising this considerable donation in our first year of partnering with AdventHealth for Children, thanks to the generosity of the event attendees," said Ali Mohammed, regional vice president and general manager of Four Seasons Resort Orlando. "Since our opening in 2014, Four Seasons Orlando has proudly supported organizations that are making a difference in pediatric cancer in our community."

Athletes, Celebrities at the Four Seasons Orlando Invitational:

Musicians and Actors:

Mark Tremonti - Creed

Scott Phillips - Creed

Corey Cott - Law and Order

Shawn Drover - Megadeath

Adam Doleac

Christoper Jackson

NBA:

Bo Outlaw

Jason Williams

MLB:

Ozzie Smith

David Eckstein

Ray Lankford

Carl Everett

NFL:

Doug Flutie

Cris Carter

Mark Rypien

Merril HogeRon Jaworski

Bruce Smith

Ryan Longwell

Mark May

Viktor Green

Neil Smith

Fred McCrary

Darrell Green

Steve DeBerg

Ken Huff

NHL:

Tuukka Rask

Mike Modano

PGA: